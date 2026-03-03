University of Kentucky faces proposed budget cuts in Kentucky House spending plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky is facing proposed state funding cuts after the Kentucky House of Representatives passed its version of the biennial budget last week, according to a letter that LEX 18 obtained.

UK President Eli Capilouto said the university is proposed to take a reduction of 4% in fiscal year 2026-27 and another 3% in fiscal year 2027-28 in its general fund appropriation. He said all of Kentucky higher education is receiving a cut under the House budget as it currently stands.

Capilouto said the numbers are not final and no decisions have been made.

"As it currently stands, all of Kentucky higher education is receiving a cut in the budget," Capilouto said.

That the budget bill now moves to the state Senate for debate.

Capilouto said the general fund appropriation represents critical first dollars in the university's budget, which is made up of a wide diversity of funding sources. He warned the proposed cuts could have real consequences for students and the state.

"A proposed cut even over two years may directly affect our ability to provide the same level of support, education, research and other essential opportunities that are critical to the success of our students and the Commonwealth," Capilouto said.

He said operating dollars help fund institutional financial aid, academic programs, advising and student services, and support the salaries and benefits of faculty and staff.

Capilouto said the university's advocacy will continue as the budget moves to the Senate.

"We will work closely with state leaders and remain committed to being responsible, transparent and accountable stewards of support we receive," Capilouto said.