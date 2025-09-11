University of Kentucky fires tenured professor for falsifying horse drug test results

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky has reportedly terminated a tenured faculty member for serious ethics violations and policy breaches related to misconduct at the institution's former Equine Analytical Chemistry Lab.

Scott Stanley, who directed the lab that provided drug testing for the equine industry, was fired following a year-long investigation that revealed he allegedly falsified test results and engaged in fraudulent billing practices.

A UK Internal Audit investigation found that Stanley allegedly reported a test result to the Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit that was never actually performed, the university detailed. The audit also indicated other test results may have been compromised by Stanley's actions.

"Stanley exploited vulnerabilities in technology, governance and oversight," the audit concluded.

The investigation also found Stanley potentially engaged in business and employment relationships that constituted conflicts of interest, according to the university.

The university added that Stanley was found to have committed the following policy violations:

Failure to perform duties: Misrepresentation: falsification of test results and fraudulent billing;

Failure to perform duties and/or incompetence: Lack of internal controls (to prevent tampering and manipulation of data) and lack of oversight of EACL operations;

Failure to perform duties and/or incompetence: Conflicts of interest/commitment and improper hiring practices.

The UK Board of Trustees voted to revoke Stanley's tenure and dismiss him from university employment during a special session on Sept. 11, according to the university. Stanley waived his right to a hearing before the board.

"At the University of Kentucky, we are committed to advancing Kentucky through research and service of the highest quality," said UK Board Chair Britt Brockman. "We must uphold the highest ethical standards and comply fully with university and industry regulations. Any violations of these policies are taken seriously and addressed to maintain the integrity of this work."

