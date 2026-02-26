University of Kentucky, Microsoft partner to expand AI across campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky is partnering with Microsoft to build a framework for artificial intelligence across its campus, with the goal of improving education, research, service, and patient care.

The partnership was on display Thursday at an event featuring exhibits and demos showcasing how AI is already shaping the university.

UK will launch a Bachelor of Science degree in AI this fall, and the Microsoft partnership is designed to expand that momentum across every corner of campus — from classrooms to clinics to research labs.

Scott Prather, vice president and chief operating officer of Azure Americas at Microsoft, said the goal is to free people from routine tasks so they can focus on higher-level thinking.

"If we can allow everyone in this organization to focus more on design thinking, more critical thinking, being creative in their field and removing that mundane so that they are more effective, we are just gonna be a better world at the end of the day," Prather said.

One example already in use: healthcare workers are using a device that records and processes exam-room conversations into clinical notes. Supporters of the technology say it cuts documentation time and allows doctors to stay fully present with patients.

Faculty are also exploring what AI means for the classroom.

"What is AI literacy, what does it mean for teaching and learning, how does it enhance outcomes, build skills and advance the missions of our disciplines with this new technology," a professor said.

AI is also showing up in research, campus operations, and the creative arts. During the event, hands-on activities allowed attendees to test AI tools themselves, with students and faculty explaining exactly how they work.