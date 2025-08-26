Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
University of Kentucky receives false active shooter report amid wave of campus hoaxes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky detailed on Tuesday that campus police and Lexington police responded to a "false report about an active shooter" near William T. Young Library.

UK reported that police immediately responded to the report in less than two minutes and used campus cameras to discover that the report was a hoax.

Officials added that due to the hoax a UK Alert was not released and community members "did not need to take action." Further, police are reportedly monitoring false reports and threats at universities across the country.

"The safety of our campus community is our top priority and we will continue to keep our community informed of safety updates," the report read.

