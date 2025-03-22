University of Kentucky Rodeo team to compete in 2025 Curry Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Looking for a way to fill your calendar for next weekend? The University of Kentucky Rodeo Team will compete at the Kentucky Horse Park Covered Arena in the 2025 Curry Classic.

We first introduced you to the team in January, and they've been practicing since then.

The two-day event will feature barrel racing, bull riding and a queen contest. Expos are scheduled for throughout the day on Friday, March 28, with shows beginning at 4 p.m. On Saturday, March 29, expos will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and shows will begin at 12 p.m.

Bulls and Barrels of the Bluegrass will begin at 7 p.m. with an award ceremony to follow.

Admission to the Curry Classic is free for spectators. However, admission for Bulls and Barrels of the Bluegrass is $15 per person.

Find more information on the event'sFacebook page.