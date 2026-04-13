University of Kentucky seniors face a challenging job market as graduation approaches in just one month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky seniors are facing a challenging job market as graduation approaches in one month. The economic challenges experienced across the country are landing on the doorstep of off-campus apartments and homes near the university.

Nicole Keenan, director of the UK Stuckert Career Center, leads a team of career guidance counselors who are navigating different waters this spring. Seniors who have not visited her office yet are now several steps behind in the process.

“Without a plan I would say it's going to be very difficult for students. I would say an 8 (out of 10) is how difficult it would be,” Keenan said. “It's ideal to start 6 months before you graduate. So, we'd really like to see students thinking about this in December or January, so they can have a strategic plan moving forward."

Students graduating with degrees in fields where there is a need due to personnel shortages, such as healthcare, will have a distinct advantage. Others might have to be willing to temporarily shelve their ultimate goal by taking a more circuitous route.

“What’s your dream plan and what’s your pivot plan,” Keenan said. “What I would say to any student is that your first position is probably that bridge position that's going to get you to that next position you want to be in."

Taking an internship to begin with is not a bad step for getting a foot in the door. The goal for Keenan and her staff members is to help students locate employment, but there is a measured approach to that goal that is more involved than simply landing a job offer.

“If they come here to Stuckert, we're going to talk to them about that plan. how did they make that choice and are there other options available to them,” Keenan added. “We look at gap years and think about essential skills that could be developing to set them up for the job market."

While it is a good idea for seniors to begin career planning after the fall semester, juniors and sophomore-level students are encouraged to visit the office to begin laying the groundwork for their senior year job search.

“Allowing the student to say, 'this is what I’m looking at,’” Keenan said. “We can provide them with the roadmap, and maybe the challenges with some of their decisions."