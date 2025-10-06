University of Kentucky students gain real-world firefighting experience as 'Fire Cats'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — October marks the beginning of Kentucky's fall forest fire hazard season, and University of Kentucky forestry students are trading textbooks for fire hoses to gain hands-on wildland firefighting experience through a unique program.

The students, known as the "Fire Cats," are classified as emergency firefighters and work as paid employees for the Kentucky Department of Forestry. They're on-call to fight fires during Kentucky's peak fire seasons from October through May.

"Our students undergo the typical testing needed for anybody that undergoes this type of work. So they work with Kentucky division of forestry to pass a PAC test to show they have that stamina," said Professor Steven Price, interim chair of UK's Department of Forestry.

The Fire Cats aren't just learning about fire suppression and management in the classroom — they're living it in the field.

"Kentucky Division of Forestry will have a fire issue they have to deal with, they'll call our students, our students will head out on the weekends and help with aiding some of the fire issues," said Price.

Each Fire Cat has their own specialized equipment, including fire-resistant clothing, hats, fire-rated headlamps, safety glasses and leather gloves designed not to melt in extreme heat.

Ben Geverdt, a junior and crew lead for the Fire Cats, has been working as a firefighter in Montana during summer breaks. As fire season approaches, he offers this advice to Kentucky residents:

"Be smart. Biggest fire prevention is not to start one in the first place. A lot of Kentucky wildfires are human started, and it's because folks are burning outside the allowed time when they're allowed to burn," Geverdt said.

"If you're gonna burn stuff, do it smart," he added.

The program provides more than just firefighting experience — it creates lasting professional connections for students entering the forestry field.

"I've been on prescribed burns with people that I've met doing fire cats, so it opens doors and opens opportunities," Geverdt said.

As fire season approaches, these student firefighters stand ready to protect Kentucky's forests while gaining invaluable real-world experience in their chosen field.

