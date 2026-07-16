University of Kentucky's $450 million building boom reshaping campus from healthcare to housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The University of Kentucky skyline is rapidly changing, with nearly $450 million in capital projects underway across campus — spanning new medical facilities, classrooms, student housing, and parking.

University President Eli Capilouto said the construction push is about more than growth.

"It is to do more and be more for Kentucky," Capilouto said.

Capilouto said the university's reach extends well beyond Lexington.

"We're in all 120 counties with extension offices, through our Advancing Kentucky Together network, we're starting to integrate all of the work we do to serve those communities holistically, and we have dozens of affiliations with clinics and hospitals," Capilouto said.

One of the most significant projects is the new UK Cancer and Advanced Ambulatory Building. Workers placed the final beam on the 550,000-square-foot facility Thursday morning during a topping-out ceremony. The building will become the new home of the UK Markey Cancer Center, consolidating services currently spread across 6 locations. It is expected to open in 2028.

Capilouto said the university's breadth sets it apart nationally.

"We are unique. We're one of eight universities in this country that has on a contiguous campus this broad array of centers, disciplines, colleges, and institutes," Capilouto said. "I tell our students you can walk out the door in any direction and find a world class expert in anything that sparks your interest."

Several other major projects are also nearing completion or set to open in the coming months:

Scovell Hall renovation (completes July 2026): The historic 92,000-square-foot building will serve as the administrative center for the Martin-Gatton College, housing dean and student success offices, several departments, a teaching kitchen, restaurant, classrooms, and lounges, supported by a $70 million modernization fund.

White Hall Classroom Building (reopens Fall 2026): The more than 147,000-square-foot building features 46 classrooms including large lecture halls, improved natural lighting, ADA accessibility, new HVAC, and enhanced collaboration spaces, serving most undergraduates.

New residence hall at Kirwan-Blanding (opens Fall 2026): The 214,000-square-foot, 649-bed undergraduate residence hall replaces the former complex, supporting enrollment growth and high demand for on-campus housing through a public-private partnership.

Johnson Center expansion (opens late Summer 2026): The expansion adds 40,000 square feet and 1,200 parking spaces, with upgrades including new activity courts, expanded fitness areas, outdoor pickleball courts, a climbing wall, and a healthy eating venue. The garage will house Wildcat Wheels bike services.

Martin-Gatton Agricultural Research Building (opens late 2026): The 265,000-square-foot research hub will include advanced labs, greenhouses, classrooms, offices, and a 250-seat auditorium, supporting multiple departments within the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

Michael D. Rankin MD Health Education Building (opens Spring 2027): Located at a key campus intersection, the more than 509,000-square-foot facility will house multiple health colleges and the Center for Interprofessional Education, expanding training capacity by 1,200 students and addressing healthcare workforce shortages.

College of Fine Arts and Performing Arts Center block modernization: Plans call for modernizing the entire block housing the college of fine arts and performing arts center. The project has not yet started.

Among the completed projects is the new Martin-Gatton Agricultural Sciences Building, which finished construction in May.

Carmen Agouridis, the senior associate dean for instruction in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, said the space is already making an impression.

"Being able to bring students into this kind of space and see that wow factor, right? I don't think they expect the building to be as awesome as it is," Agouridis said.

The building features flexible classrooms, study spaces, and abundant natural light.

"So when you come into our classrooms, you're gonna notice they can be set up in different ways. We were intentional about not using fixed furniture in our classrooms," Agouridis said.

Student feedback also shaped some of the building's amenities — including a café.

"One of the biggest things we heard was we want coffee. They wanted coffee," Agouridis laughed.

The building also includes a wellness room, a balcony overlooking the evolving campus, and spaces designed to inspire.

"We wanted students to walk in this space and feel joy and feel that eagerness to learn new things," Agouridis said.

Students will have full access to the new Martin-Gatton Agricultural Sciences Building this fall.

With all the growth comes an increased need for parking. Capilouto said the university plans to add floors to an existing parking garage, rebuild another structure, and construct a new 2,400-space garage behind the new cancer center.

Megan Mannering is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Megan at megan.mannering@wlex.tv.