Unloaded firearm located on campus of North Laurel High School during 'community event'

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An unloaded firearm was located on the campus of North Laurel High School Thursday night during a community event, Laurel County Schools reports.

According to the district, the event did not involve students from the school and occurred after school hours. A search of the campus found no other weapons. One person was questioned in connection to the incident.

"The Laurel County Schools Police Department is working fully with local law enforcement and remains committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students, staff, and community. Any additional details will be provided as they become available," the district said.

