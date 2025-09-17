'Unusually high' number of nonfatal overdoses seen in central Kentucky hospitals over past week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hospitals in central Kentucky are reporting an "unusually high" number of non-fatal drug overdoses in the past week, and officials are urging the public to stay aware of what they can do to help.

According to an ESSENCE Drug Overdose Alert, 67 overdose visits to local emergency rooms have been reported in or around the Kentucky Department for Public Health Preparedness Region 13 and 14 counties since September 11.

These include: Anderson, Bourbon, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas, Powell, Scott and Woodford counties.

ESSENCE data is utilized to track visits to emergency departments to "identify possible clusters of drug overdoses in Kentucky," a press release said.

The public, including individuals who use drugs in these areas, are encouraged to keep naloxone on hand. This, along with other harm reduction supplies, can be acquired at your local health department.

To find your closets Syringe Services Program, click here.

Individuals are urged to avoid using drugs alone, checking in on friends and family, and contacting 911 is you suspect an overdose.

To find help with a substance abuse disorder, click here for available treatment.