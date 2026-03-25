Unusually warm March weather triggers an early start to seasonal allergies in Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An unusually warm March has triggered allergens and caused Kentucky's famous seasonal allergy season to get off to an early start.

Kristen Evans, an advance practice registered nurse with Blue Grass Allergy Care in Lexington, said the climate and geography are contributing factors. Central Kentucky has a bowl effect that traps pollen and mold spores.

“These warmer days we've had causes pollen counts to become elevated, so we're seeing as spike in tree pollen right now,” Evans said.

Evans said many over-the-counter medications and various nasal sprays are effective. She also offered tips for managing symptoms or trying to avoid them altogether.

“It's really tempting on these warmer days to keep the windows open and let air blow into the home, but that really brings pollen into the home,” Evans said.

Evans recommends changing the filter in the HVAC system before every spring season.

“A Hepa filter, one specifically for allergies, can help filter allergens like pollen, dander, dust mold spores,” Evans said.

Evans said bathing a child after being outside can be useful, as is not allowing laundry to pile up in a hamper while waiting to wash it later in the week.

“…And then, instead of hanging clothes outside to dry, drying them in the dryer can help because otherwise pollen gets on the clothing and that can trigger allergy symptom,” Evans said.

Evans said limiting outdoor time in the morning is beneficial because that is when the pollen count can be at its highest.