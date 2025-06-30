Upcoming theater production in Danville caters to all

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A musical production of Shrek is happening in Boyle County at the West T. Hill Community Theatre in mid July, with a special audience in mind.

Artistic director Beth Marlowe says the entire production will be translated into American Sign Language.

"People think about Shrek, Shrek is in almost every scene, donkey is in almost every scene, but our ASL interpreters are in every single moment of the show," said Marlowe.

The interpreters for the production are Ann Arnold and Jonah Cline. Arnold was a teacher at the Kentucky School for the Deaf. Both of Cline's parents are deaf.

"We can capture a community that is often times excluded, especially in the arts," said Cline.

The show runs July 10-13 and July 17-20.