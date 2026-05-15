US Bank robbery victim Breanna Edwards remembered as someone who 'touched a lot of lives'

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two weeks after the US Bank robbery, the family of Breanna Edwards, one of the victims in the shooting, is now reflecting on the light she shone on her community.

Though for her parents, Diane and Jack Kellerman, the loss is impossible to place in time.

"It seems like it's been two years and then it seems like it was last night both at the same time," her mother, Diane Kellerman, said.

Breanna was 35 years old. She had married in October, and after Christmas, she took a job at US Bank. Before that, she had been a manager at Starbucks — a place where her family says her character showed up every single day.

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"She would go in and make little notes for the people that were coming in. She put it on like their time card, have a great day," Diane said.

Her dad saw it firsthand.

"She was special, you know, she touched a lot of lives and didn't know it," he said. "We did because we've seen it."

That same intentionality followed Breanna everywhere. She dried flowers and made potpourri for people. She left notes for those she loved. And when she got married, she found a way to carry her family with her.

Diane pointed to a piece of art in their home, made of a dress that told the story.

"That's a picture of me and Jack and her and Sam at the wedding. This right here was a my newborn baby dress that she made it out of," Diane said.

"She had took part of the dress and wrapped her bouquet in it when she got married and then at Christmas she fixed that for us," Diane said.

Since her death, messages have poured in from people Breanna worked with — people her family didn't always know she had touched.

"I got so many messages about people that have worked with her that just say she was different," Diane said.

Jack still reaches for his phone.

"I still text her, even though I know she's — she's not here," Jack said.

When asked what people should remember about Breanna, Diane's answer was immediate.

"She wanted people to love each other and for people to accept each other," Diane said.

That spirit, her parents say, would have extended even to the man who killed her.

"Breanna would have already forgiven the guy that done that," Diane said.

Jack paused.

"Eventually I will," Jack said.

"I don't know if I ever will," Diane said.

Whatever comes next, both know their lives are permanently changed.

"Our life will never be the same," Diane said.

