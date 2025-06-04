USDA approves SNAP temporary waiver for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms

(LEX 18) — Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Kentuckians in 26 storm impacted counties qualify for a temporary SNAP waiver to buy hot foods with their benefits through July 2.
USDA noted that many Kentuckians who evacuated to a shelter can't store food and "lack access to cooking facilities."
Kentuckians in these counties can participate in the USDA's program:
- Adair
- Caldwell
- Calloway
- Casey
- Christian
- Clay
- Clinton
- Crittenden
- Cumberland
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Jackson
- Knox
- Laurel
- Lincoln
- Lyon
- Marshall
- McCreary
- Pulaski
- Rockcastle
- Russell
- Trigg
- Union
- Wayne
- Webster
- Whitley
Normally, hot food can't be purchased with SNAP benefits, however, due to the storm's impact, retailers have been notified of the approval.