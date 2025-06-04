Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

USDA approves SNAP temporary waiver for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms

IMG_4826.jpg
Laurel County Fiscal Court
Storm damage in Laurel County
IMG_4826.jpg
Posted

(LEX 18) — Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Kentuckians in 26 storm impacted counties qualify for a temporary SNAP waiver to buy hot foods with their benefits through July 2.

USDA noted that many Kentuckians who evacuated to a shelter can't store food and "lack access to cooking facilities."

Kentuckians in these counties can participate in the USDA's program:

  • Adair
  • Caldwell
  • Calloway
  • Casey
  • Christian
  • Clay
  • Clinton
  • Crittenden
  • Cumberland
  • Henderson
  • Hopkins
  • Jackson
  • Knox
  • Laurel
  • Lincoln
  • Lyon
  • Marshall
  • McCreary
  • Pulaski
  • Rockcastle
  • Russell
  • Trigg
  • Union
  • Wayne
  • Webster
  • Whitley

Normally, hot food can't be purchased with SNAP benefits, however, due to the storm's impact, retailers have been notified of the approval.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18