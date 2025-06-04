USDA approves SNAP temporary waiver for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms

(LEX 18) — Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Kentuckians in 26 storm impacted counties qualify for a temporary SNAP waiver to buy hot foods with their benefits through July 2.

USDA noted that many Kentuckians who evacuated to a shelter can't store food and "lack access to cooking facilities."

Kentuckians in these counties can participate in the USDA's program:

Adair

Caldwell

Calloway

Casey

Christian

Clay

Clinton

Crittenden

Cumberland

Henderson

Hopkins

Jackson

Knox

Laurel

Lincoln

Lyon

Marshall

McCreary

Pulaski

Rockcastle

Russell

Trigg

Union

Wayne

Webster

Whitley

Normally, hot food can't be purchased with SNAP benefits, however, due to the storm's impact, retailers have been notified of the approval.