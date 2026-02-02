Valley View Ferry frozen in ice on the Kentucky River, halting daily crossings

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Valley View Ferry remains frozen in ice on the Kentucky River, marking only the fourth time in 12 years that the barge and towboat have been locked in frozen conditions. The ferry hasn't moved in over a week, shutting down its usual 150+ daily crossings.

Captain Clayton Embly explained the safety concerns that prevent operations during these conditions. The current towboat is not rated as an ice breaker, creating multiple risks.

"We have a paddle wheel on this boat, and if we were to break a hydraulic line and spew hydraulic oil into the river, we'd have an environmental issue," Embly said.

Beyond mechanical risks, operating in these conditions could prove deadly if a vehicle slipped into the frigid water.

"You absolutely have to err on the side of caution because at this water temperature, you have about two minutes before they're not coming out," Embly said.

The crew is currently grounded, unable to move even if they wanted to. Ice chunks pulled from the riverbank measure more than three inches thick, but the ice surrounding the steel base of the ferry is even thicker at 4 to 5 inches.

"We can pump water out of the river to help it melt, but it's a long, slow process."

Salt and ice melts aren't viable options as they would harm the river environment. The crew relies on pumping river water to slowly melt the ice formation.

Relief may come within the next 2 to 3 years with new equipment designed to handle these conditions.

"The new barge will be bigger with thicker haul, and the new towboat will have a screw propeller and 340 horse power," aid Embly. "With new equipment, we would be able to operate in this environment," Embly said.

Until then, the crew will use their current techniques and hope for sunshine to help melt the ice and reopen by Thursday or Friday.

Embly emphasized that his crew broke up ice on the ferry ramps and praised state and county road crews for keeping access roads clear during the shutdown.