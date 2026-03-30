Valley View Ferry reopens with safety measures as armed suspect remains at large

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Valley View Ferry is back open after shutting down for two days due to an armed and dangerous man on the loose.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Christopher Morphis of Tennessee is wanted after allegedly assaulting a woman with a gun Friday night and threatening to shoot another.

Authorities said they were unable to find Morphis, and an arrest warrant has been issued.

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Operations were paused Saturday and Sunday out of caution for both passengers and crew. Services have resumed, and additional safety measures are in place.

"We were interviewing people before they got on the boat, making sure they were in their cars or alone. There was no sign of any stress, and we were pre-screening them. Then they would board the boat and then the boat would take them across," Clayton Embly said.

Embly said the Valley View community has stepped up to support them in several ways, especially one man in particular.

"His name is Bruce Barnes, and he actually said, I'll bring you a whole light plant. So he brought us a light plant down here and what that really helped us with is, we can see the individuals without having to stick a flashlight in their face," Embly said.

Crew members are urging the public to look for anything suspicious, check on neighbors and let law enforcement know if they see anything.