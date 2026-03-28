Arrest warrant issued for 'armed and dangerous' Tennessee man involved in Madison County shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County authorities are searching for an "armed and dangerous" Tennessee man who is connected to a shooting that occurred Friday night on Kentucky River Road.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, around 10 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to reports of a shooting and an assault of two female victims. The sheriff's office reports that one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and had head injuries consistent with an assault. The other female victim reported that she was allegedly threatened with a firearm during the incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as 38-year-old Christopher Morphis from Lenoir City, Tennessee.

According to the sheriff's office, Morphis allegedly fled the scene in a Chevrolet Astro van, which was later located abandoned on Carver's Ferry Road with two flat tires. Authorities allege that Morphis exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Although authorities were able to locate Morphis' car, they were unable to locate him, even with the help of K-9 units and drones.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Madison County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call regarding a male who was captured on a doorbell security camera running down Kentucky River Road. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the call and again used K-9 units and drones, but were still unable to locate the suspect.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Morphis, and residents with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact emergency services immediately. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous... Do not attempt to approach or apprehend the individual," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.