Valley View Ferry ridership increases due to I-75 traffic, construction

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — As commuters grow more frustrated with the traffic and construction on I-75 between Fayette and Madison Counties, they are turning to a more pleasant form of transportation for a part of their commute.

“For some people, the gas money means something. For our craftsman, our plumbers, our electricians, our doctors, our nurses, the older you get, the more valuable time is,” Valley View Ferry Captain, Clayton Embly.

Captain Embly said there’s usually an increase in ridership during the fall.

“People love to see the colors,” he said.

“It’s definitely 75,” he stated. “We do have riders that are upset about the delays. and you can understand that. But the construction on 75 has to happen."

As a result of the added volume on the river, Embly and his crew have had to manage their own type of rush hour. The ferry fits up to three cars, depending on size, so they’ll send out alerts on social media, warning riders that taking or remaining on the interstate might be a better, faster option given the time of day.

“We know how many cars we can get across in an hour, so we manage it well,” he said.

Riders he’s spoken with seem to be okay with it, as he says they’re saving a good chunk of time by taking the ferry.

“45 minutes (saved on the ferry during rush hour), and the older you get, the more valuable time is,” Embly said.

Embly says his boat is getting a little older now, so the more times it runs, the more wear and tear it takes. That is something, he knows, that will have to be addressed at some point soon.