Vehicle ablaze in large fire on I-75 southbound near Mount Vernon

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vehicle is currently ablaze on I-75 southbound near the Mount Vernon exit in Rockcastle County. A viewer of LEX 18's sent in photos of the incident.

Currently, nearby firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. The incident is likely to be a vehicle fire rather than a severe car accident, as the Mount Vernon Police Department, nor the Rockcastle Sheriff's Office has responded to the scene, according to dispatch. Photos from the incident reveal a single vehicle involved, rather than multiple vehicles, as well.

LEX 18 is investigating the fire.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.