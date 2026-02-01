Versailles authorities arrest and charge alleged bank robber

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Versailles Police Department has announced the arrest of a Texas man accused of robbing a PNC bank on Thursday.

A Sunday press release writes that 37-year-old Xavier Green from Houston, Texas was arrested on Sunday for allegedly robbing a Versailles bank.

According to the release, Green allegedly entered the Versailles PNC Bank on Lexington Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash. The bank teller complied and Green exited the bank.

On Saturday, the Versailles Police Department worked with the Woodford County Attorney, Alan George, to obtain an arrest warrant for Green. That arrest warrant charged Green with robbery in the second degree.

That same day, authorities located the same vehicle Green allegedly used in the robbery outside of a Lexington hotel.

On Sunday morning after Green left the Lexington hotel, the press released writes that the Lexington Police Department detained Green without incident and transported him to the Woodford County Detention Center.

Green is awaiting his initial appearance in court and will be prosecuted by Commonwealth Attorney Kelli Kearney.

According to the press release, the case was investigated by the Versailles Police Department in part thanks to the Lexington Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Anyone with additional information on the alleged bank robbery is to contact the Versailles Police Department at (859) 873-3126.