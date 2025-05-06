Versailles bride-to-be scammed out of $8,000, left without a wedding venue

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three weeks before her wedding, a Versailles bride found out she no longer had a venue.

Chelsea Kolman told LEX18 nine months ago she booked her venue through VRBO. She paid the host $8,000 outside of the platform. Kolman said as her wedding day approached, red flags started to fly.

"As time got closer we would message her and it would be two or three weeks before she'd respond," said Kolman.

On April 17, 21 days before her wedding, she received an email that said their booking was canceled by VRBO, but the email came from The Farm LLC. The host told her to contact VRBO for a refund.

She contacted VRBO, who told her the reservation still exists. However, on other sites, she can see the venue has other bookings for her dates.

Kolman said when researching the host, she saw both positive and negative reviews. Not everyone had a bad experience.

"It really is like a Russian roulette sort of thing," said Kolman. "It's just enough to make you believe it's not too good to be true, it's a real thing."

According to the Better Business Bureau website, The Farm LLC has an "F" rating. Kolman said she wants to warn others.

WLEX

"I'm kind of encouraging people to beware, and you shouldn't have a thought in your head like this could be a scam, but now I'm telling people you gotta look out because it happens," said Kolman.