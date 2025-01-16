Versailles Fire Department remembers fire captain after his death

Watch Now
VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Versailles Fire Department announced that Captain Richard "Chico" Jones died on Wednesday after serving the city for over 30 years.

The department noted that Captain Jones served the city as a volunteer firefighter from 1985-1999 and then as a career firefighter and captain from 1999-2019.

"He will be greatly missed by all," a post from Versailles FD read. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Rest easy Chico, thank you for the many years of dedicated service to this department and this City."

