Versailles' nonprofits collecting donations for victims displaced by Lexington Street structure fire

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two nonprofits in Versailles are working to collect community donations for victims displaced by a structure fire that occurred in downtown Versailles on Thursday, the City of Versailles announced in a Facebook post.

According to Versailles' Director of Emergency Management Drew Chandler, five residents who lived in the apartment complex above the Wilson Pool Room on Lexington Street are experiencing displacement. Chandler noted that one individual was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and one pet died as a result of the fire.

The first nonprofit collecting donations, Woodford Post 67, American Legion, is accepting cash, checks, or gift cards at its brick-and-mortar location (128 South Main Street) on Friday and Saturday during business hours, according to the City of Versailles.

"As specific needs are determined, other items will also be accepted at this location," the city wrote in its Facebook post.

The second organization, the Woodford County Foundation, is accepting monetary donations for the victims. The financial donations can either be dropped off in person at the City National Bank location in Versailles (534 Marsailles Road), or online at this link.

"We are continuing to keep those affected by [Thursday's] fire in our thoughts and prayers," the city said.

To learn more information about Thursday's structure fire, see LEX News' previous coverage below.