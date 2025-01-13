'Very frustrating': Residents losing patience with city’s storm response

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Patience and understanding have been replaced by aggravation. Several roads across Lexington have not been touched by a city plow or salt truck and it’s been more than a week since our first storm.

“Very frustrating, it’s hard to get out, and it’s dangerous because it’s still really slick,” said Michelle Sleet, whose surname belies her level of irritation with these conditions. “You go two blocks in either direction roads are really clear, so I’m not sure why we couldn't get something,” she continued.

She wasn’t exaggerating. Sections of Pierson Road in Lexington have clearly been addressed by salt, plowing, or both, but Michelle’s section and the cul de sacs that line either side of Pierson have been ignored.

“Just like yesterday was a beautiful day, today is a sunny day you'd think they'd be out here putting salt on the road,” said Phyllis Pettus from across the street.

Pettus wonders if their neighborhood just isn’t important enough to city officials to warrant a little attention, but in reality, there are roads in neighborhoods of all kinds that haven’t been treated. Mary Todd Elementary School is just a half mile from Phyllis and Michelle’s homes.

“The bus can't come into the neighborhood. Roads are still dangerous, and you see the ice,” Pettus said while pointing to the street in front of her driveway.

Neither Phyllis nor Michelle is stuck at home because of this, so it’s not a dire situation for them, but the lack of attention here has been irritating.

“Why do I see plow trucks not plowing, just running around New Circle Road,” Sleet asked rhetorically.

“We’ll just have to do the best we can until it melts,” Pettus added.