Veterans can still access most VA services during government shutdown

(LEX 18) — The Department of Veterans Affairs continues to provide essential services during the ongoing government shutdown, though some programs have been temporarily suspended.

Scott Hope, National Service Director with Disabled American Veterans, says 97% of all VA employees are still working thanks to the "Human Capital Contingency Plan" — an advanced appropriation that pre-funds many VA services.

"The frustrating parts of the shutdown, we completely understand," Hope said.

All essential compensation and pension benefits remain unaffected by the shutdown. Medical centers, benefits processing, burials and essential programs through the VA continue operating normally, along with call centers.

"The DAV is really trying to minimize and bear the brunt of this shutdown itself, and we're really minimizing the impacts on the veterans itself," Hope said.

However, some services have been suspended during the shutdown. Regional VA service offices are currently closed, the GI Bill hotline is offline, and there's no grounds maintenance of permanent headstones at VA cemeteries.

Transition programs and career counseling services represent one of the most impacted areas during the shutdown.

"Some of those folks that are out of service might have a little difficulty having those wraparound options that they've had previously. Hopefully those get started back soon," Hope said.

Despite the disruptions, Hope emphasized that veterans should not be overly concerned about their core benefits.

"It's not time to panic. Don't panic. Veterans compensation is still going out," Hope said.

Veterans with questions about their VA benefits can contact the Disabled American Veterans organization for assistance: