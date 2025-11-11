Veterans suicide prevention event connects service members with mental health resources

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The number of veterans and active-duty military members we’re losing to suicide daily is more than a little disturbing.

“The suicide rate is way too high. The latest count is 17 a day,” said Jamie Palumbo with the Fayette County Military Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Palumbo was one of several people who helped organize Tuesday’s Veterans Day event inside Greyline Station, where more than twenty different service organizations were present, offering veterans assistance.

“Lots of different organizations, whether it's civic engagement, healthcare, mental health resources, some employment opportunities,” Palumbo explained.

There are many veterans who need this help. Often, they suffer from PTSD. Some just have trouble finding employment after serving, while others deal with feelings of remorse from no longer serving.

“It’s a totally different mindset that civilians never see or deal with. They feel like they’re not doing enough [by coming back home]. It’s a much different way of life,” Palumbo said.

Cornell Stevenson was in the barber’s chair when LEX 18 spoke to him about his deployment during the Persian Gulf War of the 1990s. The haircut was a free service today for the veterans. Stevenson did not immediately assimilate when he came home after the war.

“That's an understatement. It's an understatement. Even though it was 30 years ago, it’s still a day-to-day thing, because situations arise that take me back to certain times during that period,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson also credited his progress to having a great wife. But not everyone has that type of support at home.

“It’s a great thing because a lot of us don't have outlets or know where to go to find help of any sort,” Stevenson said.

