Woman searching for owner of Vietnam-era photos found in pantyhose package at local thrift store

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a pantyhose package, found in a grab bag at an area thrift store, someone's memories have been waiting to be found.

"I felt something like hard, and there was an envelope," said Hope Meyerhoff.

Hope's mom Michelle went thrifting a couple months ago, not knowing she brought home something priceless.

"I think maybe I paid $2.99 for it," said Michelle. "But to me they're special, they're special to somebody, I put it on Facebook and asked people to share it out."

The photos appear to be of a Vietnam-era soldier. The back of one photograph says 'I love you Peg, Mike.'

"I was just thinking about how like I want to be able to find the people, to help get these pictures back to them, because I know it probably means a lot to them," said Hope.

The envelope inside the package was postmarked from Hazard and somehow found its way into an area thrift store. Michelle says it could be from Lexington, Winchester or Richmond.

"Hopefully they're still living and recognize this and are like I know who I sent this to, I know who Peg is, or Peggy," said Michelle.

If you think you may know the man in the photos, contact LEX 18.