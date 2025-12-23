Vintage Airstream RV on Manchester Hotel rooftop offers unique Lexington dining experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A unique dining experience has arrived in Lexington's Distillery District, where guests can enjoy a meal inside a 1977 Airstream RV perched seven stories high on the rooftop of The Manchester Hotel.

The vintage trailer serves as an intimate dining space for Lost Palm, the hotel's rooftop restaurant that offers themed tasting menus inspired by destinations around the world.

"Believe it or not, it was challenging to get an Airstream onto a seven-story rooftop. But we finally figured it out. Got an old one, designed it, and then craned it all up here," said Garrett Coats, food and beverage director at The Manchester. "It's kind of like our little mascot now. The Airstream."

The Manchester team created the concept to bring guests to Lost Palm's rooftop even during winter months, offering a cozy dining experience in the sky.

"The theme of Lost Palm is 50s and 60s south florida, where it's kind of a retro vibe. When we were thinking about vessels to put outside it just kind of made sense. We're really leaning into that retro, vibey kind of era," Coats said.

Executive Chef Paula Endara designs an entirely new five-course tasting menu each month, with December featuring European cuisine.

"The menu's a five-course tasting menu, we start with Great Britain, and we go to Italy. And then we go to Spain, and then we go to France, and then end up in Germany," Endara said.

January's menu will transport diners to Asia with a completely different culinary journey.

"Asia's going to be completely different tasting menu. It's nine course meal condensed into five...everything is inspired by Indian cuisine and Korean cuisine and Chinese," Endara said.

The Airstream provides an intimate setting perfect for date nights or gatherings with friends.

"If you're in the mood to try something different, I think you know us, the word I'd describe us as is very creative, very unique. Very intimate dining as well," Endara said.

You can book The Airstream for 95 dollars per person.

You can make reservations by going to Food & Drink - The Manchester Hotel