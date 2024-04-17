Vintage Pope-era threads making a comeback

(LEX 18) — Inside Vintage Therapy at Greyline Station, everything old is cool again. The same can also be said for University of Kentucky legend Mark Pope.

"You're starting to get a whole new fan base getting introduced, and so now everyone wants it," said co-owner Aaron Wills. "Nostalgia is a crazy thing. It really fuels a lot of people, and we saw that Sunday, grown men in the stands crying."

The owners of the vintage store on Lexington's northside say Pope's return is also fueling shoppers who are looking for rare vintage items, like t-shirts commemorating the 1996 championship.

1996 was also the year of the denim jersey. Those can sell for upwards of $200, and co-owner Scott Hatton said the price could climb higher.

"We have probably two handfuls of people each day, asking, 'Where's your denim jerseys?'" he said. "And it's like, 'I don't know. You tell me!'"

Most of the store's vintage Cats shirts are priced around $40 to $50, and college and high school students get a 10% discount.

On eBay, we found Mark Pope jerseys currently listed for more than $300.

But no matter your price range or what special item you have your eye on, Vintage Therapy says the 90s are back both in our closets and our coach.

"Seeing Mark Pope come back, and all of the excitement, it fuels that feeling you had as a child," said Wills.

The owners say they'd love for people to bring them old UK gear, or anything vintage, to consign. The store is open weekdays from noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is also a special event happening this Saturday at Greyline Station from noon to 6 p.m.