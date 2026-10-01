Visiting dairy cows "churn" heads at University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Moooove over, Wildcats. On Thursday, a different kind of mammal churned heads on campus.

Dianthus, Daffodil and Avatar, three udderly adorable dairy cows, visited the University of Kentucky from Harvest Home Dairy in Oldham County.

Students stopped to meet the cows and grab a snack made with local ingredients. That was the goal, as UK Hospitality highlighted its partnership with Kentucky farmers.

"We are featuring a local parfait bar, so all of the ingredients on our parfait bar today have been sourced from local farms here in Kentucky," said Devon Hurley.

Angela Klingenfus of Harvest Home Dairy explained how they work with the university.

"We have a processing plant and we make the cheese yogurt and yogurt popsicles and caramelized milk, and then we sell the yogurt to UK for their cafeterias," she said.

"We're very committed to sourcing from local farm partners here in Kentucky. This is the University of Kentucky for Kentucky, and so we wanna make sure we're carrying that mission through with dining as well," Hurley added.