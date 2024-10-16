VisitLEX announces new venture to bring film industry to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The film industry is coming to Lexington!

Mayor Linda Gorton and other local officials announced Thursday evening a new initiative called FilmLEX to attract productions to the city.

"Film has come to Lexington and we think this is a big deal," said the mayor.

The goal is to take advantage of the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive, which allows the state to compete for projects up to $10 million through a 30-35% tax credit. The annual cap is $75 million.

The mayor says it's not just about the money- it's about showing the world what Lexington has to offer.

"It kind of puts Lexington on the map, every film shows where it's filmed, not only that but we'll be bringing people from all over the country, even all over the world," said the mayor.

She added that the production companies would be utilizing hotels, frequenting restaurants, and spending money in the local economy.

One local restaurant manager told LEX18 he's looking forward to the boost in business.

"More people, more money," said Tilted Kilt manager Ben Reed. "I can hire more staff and hire more servers and I can get this place where it needs to be."

In the last eight months, VisitLEX has assisted with nine projects which brough in more than $2 million for the local economy.

"People in Lexington should care about this because it will elevate Lexington not only in the world of film but it elevates our economic development," said the mayor.

The city says it will help productions navigate the permitting process quickly. FilmLEX is also building a database of local talent and tapping into area universities to help fill jobs.