Volunteers build play set for Lexington 4-year-old battling leukemia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington four-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in January will have a new place to play in her own backyard, thanks to the Roc Solid Foundation.

The non-profit made a stop in central Kentucky to install a brand new play set for her family.

Laurie's dad Reynolds says she has a big personality and loves to play. But her leukemia diagnosis means her immune system is compromised. The new play set will provide a safe, germ-free place to play for her and her older sister.

"She still has four-year-old energy a lot of days, so this a great gift from the Roc Solid Foundation," he told LEX 18. "We can't take her to the playground or out to play, but we can take her in the backyard. And sometimes when her immune system is up, we can have friends over."

Volunteers from Amazon showed up to help build the play set.

"Hopefully she loses her mind with happiness," said Kyle Gellner, who's volunteered multiple times with Roc Solid. "Our hope is to take away from some of the struggles she's going through."