Volunteers needed to review foster care cases in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the area surrounding Lexington, there are nearly 1,100 kids in foster care. In the state, there are more than 8,000.

The Citizens Foster Care Review Board is looking for volunteers to help manage the case load. Currently they only have 700 volunteers state-wide.

"As more children are entering care, the demand for volunteers is also increasing," said volunteer Stephanie Somerville.

Somerville has worked with the board for five years, handling more than 100 cases. She's also a prior foster parent.

"Something about children who are aching, as a believer the Bible tells us that we should look over widows and orphans, and foster kids in many aspects are orphans," said Somerville.

She tells LEX18 that the role of a volunteer is to make sure kids are in a stable and safe situation, with the goal of permanency, either through being reunited with family or through adoption.

"We get to meet with the foster family, the biological family, the social workers that are involved with the case, their CASA worker and sometimes even their therapist," said Somerville.

After the interviews, the volunteer makes a recommendation to the judge who oversees the case.

"This is a way that I feel like I can give back to Kentucky kids," said Somerville.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer with the Citizens Foster Care Review Board, click here for more information.