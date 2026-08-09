Warren County Sheriff's Office warning of persistent arrest warrant scam

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam that has targeted multiple community members over the past several weeks, with scammers impersonating sheriff's deputies to extort money from victims.

According to the sheriff's office, the scammers have been calling residents and claiming to be deputies of the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The callers will often play radio traffic in the background to convince victims they are speaking with actual law enforcement officers.

The scam typically involves the caller informing the victim that they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest or that they've missed jury duty. The scammer will then demand immediate payment to resolve the issue. The scammer insists that the payment must be made through Bitcoin or gift cards.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office urges any resident who believes they may be experiencing a scam to report it to authorities at (270) 842-1633.

"We won't ever call about warrants or give warrant information out over the phone! Do not give your personal information out," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.