Washington County reflects on recovery 1 year after deadly EF-2 tornado struck the area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person died and several others were injured when an EF-2 tornado tore through Washington County on May 30, 2025.

A year later, Emergency Management Services Director Kevin Devine is now reflecting on the scene left behind.

"It looked like a bomb went off in several houses," Devine said.

The tornado left widespread destruction in its path.

Covering Kentucky Community mourns Ron Hill, victim of Friday's Washington County tornado Alex Barber

"It was just trees mangled, a house blew off, windshields, vehicles cracked and moved," Devine said.

The tornado touched down on Long Run Road, a rural one-lane road. Crews used chainsaws to cut through debris to clear a path for ambulances.

Access to the area proved difficult for emergency responders.

"It had rained a lot so if you got off the road a little bit you had a chance of getting stuck," Devine said.

Devine, who has served as director of Emergency Management Services for more than two decades, called the response his toughest experience in that role.

"It was a challenge getting in and out and getting people in and out because everybody's trying to go both ways," Devine said.

The search and rescue operation took nearly 100 volunteers from multiple counties.

Now, as the county plans for future severe weather events, Devine said he does not see Washington County adding to its six warning sirens already in place — outside of some additional communication efforts with neighboring communities.

"We're such a rural county, we can't really put them next to every house," Devine said. "With the news the way it is you now can get your warnings on your phone pretty easily."

At the site on the hill above Long Run Road, recovery has taken a personal shape. Tonya Orberson lost her fiancé, Ronnie Hill, in the tornado. According to Devine, she now has a new home, complete with a basement.

Devine credited the community for making that recovery possible.

"They really pitched in and helped," Devine said.

