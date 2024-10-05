WATCH: Soldier surprises son after deployment at Williamstown Elementary School

A local family is whole again after a soldier returns home from a nearly year long deployment.

Sgt. Justin Noll has been deployed with the Army National Guard in southwest Asia for 10 months. He surprised his 8-year-old son Zane on Monday.

Noll has been in the service for seven years and this was his first deployment. On this assignment, he was a gunner.

"I really missed him," said Noll's wife Janie.

Noll said the moment is one he'll cherish forever.

"When they opened the curtains and Zane was super surprised, it was an amazing feeling," said Noll.