Water conservation efforts end as Frankfort water treatment plant returns to operation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Plant Board announced on Monday evening that electrical equipment at the city's water treatment plan has been reconnected and the plant is back in operation, ending conservation efforts for residents.

Residents were asked Sunday morning to conserve water, as water levels had risen to levels that could impact the equipement utilized in pumping water from the river, FPB said.

"Your conservation efforts allowed us time to safely turn the equipment back on," FBP said on Facebook Monday. "We are grateful to our customers and thankful for your support."

The announcement comes as water levels remain at 48 feet and still in major flood stage, the City of Frankfort said in a press release.