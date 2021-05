LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mother’s Day weekend is off to a rough start for businesses in the Landsdowne Shoppes in Lexington.

A water main break at about 9 p.m. Thursday impacted residents and businesses between Landsdowne and Malibu drives. Water is expected to be turned back on at about 4 p.m. Friday, but a boil water advisory will then be in effect until 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Fresh Market is open but services are currently limited. Malone's is closed for lunch but hopes to reopen by 4 p.m.