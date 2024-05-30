Water pressure problem leaving Livingston residents without water

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A water pressure problem in the hills surrounding Livingston has left a number of households with little or no water. The issue began around a month ago, and those affected are beginning to get frustrated.

Kristie and Stephen Mink live on one of the hills affected by the lower water pressure. While their house still has some water, their neighbors and family up the hill have none.

“To know that that's our children up there, and one of them is disabled, and that our neighbors have been without water that long,” Kristie said. “It's unacceptable for our community to go through this.”

As a temporary solution, some people bought and installed their own water tanks. But those without water across the hilltops hope the city can come to find a solution soon.

“They say they’re doing everything they can,” said Stephen. “They may be doing it within what resources they have.”

“They don’t know what it is, or what’s going on,” Kristie said. “They can assure me all they want to that it’s taken care of, but the evidence in a month’s time here, that it’s not being taken care of.”

On a phone call with city hall, the problems stem from being unable to get pressure high enough to pump water up the surrounding hills. Even so, the locals without water seem to have more questions than answers.

“My disabled son up here is paying a water bill, a flat rate of water he hasn't seen in a month,” Stephen said.

