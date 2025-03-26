Water search underway in Perry County for missing teen

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A search is underway for a teenager that was last seen Thursday afternoon in Jeff.
According to Perry County officials, 16-year-old Robert Caldwell was last seen at an assisted living facility in Jeff at 6 p.m. Shoes that potentially belong to Caldwell were found next to a river bank behind his home, where a water search is underway.
Caldwell "reported having some mental health problems," authorities said, and is under supervised assisted living.
He was last seen wearing dark pants and a gray shirt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.