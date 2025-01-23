Wayne County business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office reported that a local business owner was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation lead police to find that marijuana was allegedly being trafficked and sold in the business.

Officials detailed that multiple agencies began an ongoing investigation into the "illegal sale of narcotics" in Monticello and Wayne County which resulted in the arrest of a local business owner for trafficking in marijuana.

When police searched the business during the investigation, a large amount of what officials described as a "'bud' flowery material pre-rolled products 'joints'" were allegedly found being sold at the establishment.

A complaint warrant of arrest was obtained by an officer and the business owner, Ravindra Patel of Somerset, was charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces).

After Patel's arrest on Wednesday, he was released on bail.

This is an ongoing investigation by police, the sheriff's office reported.