Wayne County Judge Executive issues county-wide burn ban until further notice

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Monticello Fire Department has announced in a press release that a burn ban is in effect in Wayne County until further notice.

Wayne County Judge Executive Scott Gehring issued the county-wide burn ban Sunday morning due to the low humidity and strong wind weather conditions impacting the area.

The issued burn ban means that all burning regulations are controlled by the Kentucky Division of Forestry Open Burning Regulations. Any individuals who violate the burn ban are subject to penalties issued under KRS 39A.90, according to the press release.