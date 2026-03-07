Wayne County Sheriff's Office searching for overnight burglary suspect

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public regarding a man who was allegedly reported burglarizing a Cumberland Green Valero convenience store early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Zachary Bybee responded to the burglary call around 4 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance footage from the business caught a male in a camouflage ski mask, gray sweatshirt, and jeans breaking the glass door of the convenience store on East Highway 90 before attempting to allegedly steal an ATM, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.

According to Catron, after the man was unsuccessful at taking the ATM, he then allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes before exiting the store.

The alleged burglar then drove east on Highway 90 to a Shell convenience store in Bronston. Catron reports that the individual was about to enter the Shell but was then scared off by a store employee. The man then hopped into his vehicle and traveled back on Highway 90 towards Wayne County.

Now, the Wayne County and Pulaski County Sheriff's Offices are seeking help from the public in identifying the male in the surveillance footage, or his vehicle used in the alleged crime. Individuals with information are asked to contact law enforcement at (606) 348-5416 or to report tips to the sheriff's office on Facebook messenger.

See the Wayne County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post below: