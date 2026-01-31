Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 22  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Wayne County Sheriff's Office warning Kentuckians about arrest warrant scam

Scam warning graphic
LEX 18
Scam warning graphic
Scam warning graphic
Posted

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is warning Kentuckians about an ongoing arrest warrant scam that's already impacted one Monticello resident.

A Friday Facebook post writes that scammers are using the Wayne County Sheriff's Office to send false arrest warrant documents to victims.

On Friday, a Wayne County resident received a call from a scammer pretending to be with the sheriff's office. This scammer had false arrest warrant documents by the U.S. Federal District Court, and they stated the resident must pay a $9,800 bond fee to avoid arrest.

The post stated that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office does not accept money in exchange for arrests.

"This is a total scam even though the paperwork they will text you has the appearance of being realistic," the post writes.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18