Wayne County Sheriff's Office warning Kentuckians about arrest warrant scam

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is warning Kentuckians about an ongoing arrest warrant scam that's already impacted one Monticello resident.

A Friday Facebook post writes that scammers are using the Wayne County Sheriff's Office to send false arrest warrant documents to victims.

On Friday, a Wayne County resident received a call from a scammer pretending to be with the sheriff's office. This scammer had false arrest warrant documents by the U.S. Federal District Court, and they stated the resident must pay a $9,800 bond fee to avoid arrest.

The post stated that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office does not accept money in exchange for arrests.

"This is a total scam even though the paperwork they will text you has the appearance of being realistic," the post writes.