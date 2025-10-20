Waynesburg man dies in hunting accident on family property in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 67-year-old Waynesburg man died Saturday evening after being accidentally shot by a young hunter who reportedly mistook him for a deer on family property.

According to the Lincoln County Coroner, Danny Wayne Wilson was scouting property when a father and son hunting party was also in the area participating in a youth hunt.

The son fired at what he believed was a deer, the coroner reported. About 10 minutes after the shot, the father and son searched the area and found Wilson. They immediately rendered aid.

Wilson suffered a major artery wound in his left leg and was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the coroner confirmed.

Wilson was not wearing orange clothing because he was not hunting himself, according to the coroner. The coroner believes Wilson was unaware that another hunting party was on the property at the time.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident and has already interviewed the father and son involved.