'We don't know what we're going to do': Jessamine County neighborhoods underwater after weekend flooding

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens are left with nowhere to go after this weekend's flooding in Jessamine County.

Neighbors living on the Kentucky River near High Bridge evacuated early Sunday as water levels continued to rise to the point many homes were almost entirely submerged.

Susan and Charles Thompson left their home to stay with a neighbor Saturday night after water reached the first floor of their home.

When they woke up on Sunday, it had nearly reached their roof.

"We knew at that point it was just devastation and everything...everything was gone," Susan Thompson said.

The Dix Drive neighborhood remained completely impassible on Monday afternoon.

The Thompsons and other neighbors are staying with friends in Nicholasville while they wait for the water to subside.

"We don't know what we're going to do, we don't know where we're going to go because basically, we're homeless with nothing," she said.

On Monday, Jessamine County announced it will be collecting cleaning supplies to assist homeowners once the water recedes.

Another road remains impassible in Jessamine County, as well. Brooklyn Road near the Harrodsburg Road bridge was underwater as of Monday morning.

According to the Jessamine County Fire District, crews rescued at least five people from water between Saturday and Monday morning.