'We have hope': Lexington nonprofit speaks on possible federal budget cuts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Voices of Hope in Lexington say they have hope even with potential federal funding cuts looming.

Program director Jimmy Chadwell said programming is at risk. Those programs include recovery support services, advocacy, and education surrounding substance use disorders.

He said federal dollars also fund recovery coaches that cover 23 Kentucky counties, as well as a mobile outreach unit and Narcan education and distribution.

"There is some worry about it and uncertainty," said Chadwell.

Chadwell says their facility is open seven days a week, also funded by grants, which is imperative with the significant need in our communities.

"Recovery support services aren't as available as they should be and accessible as they should be," said Chadwell.

While a federal judge has put a temporary stop to the freeze on budget cuts, Chadwell says it's concerning that they don't have a timeline for if or when they could be impacted.