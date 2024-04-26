'We help people live and thrive': AVOL talks advances in HIV prevention and treatment ahead of AIDS walk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend marks the 31st annual AVOL Lexington AIDS Walk in Lexington, a chance to remember those lost to the disease and to celebrate the advances being made in HIV prevention and treatment.

Anthony Smallwood, community engagement manager at AVOL Kentucky, said the tone of the walk has changed since it began in 1993.

"It used to be a very somber experience. But now, it's very celebratory," Smallwood said. "We still take the time to honor those who did not win their fight with HIV, but it's very celebratory. We celebrate that life is good and that we can make it even better if we eliminate the stigma that goes with HIV."

The latest CDC data shows fewer people are being infected with HIV every year.

The number of people diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. dropped 12% between 2017 and 2021.

AVOL's executive director, Jon Parker, said early detection and advancements in treatment options are also improving the quality of life and survivability of HIV.

Prevention drugs, like PrEP, are also keeping HIV from spreading.

"We're getting the virus contained in their bodies so they can't give it to other people," Parker said.

This weekend's walk is free and open to the public.

It begins on Sunday, April 28, at the Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone. Entertainment will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a 2-mile walk at 2 p.m.