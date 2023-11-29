'We know how it feels': Lexington works to keep unhoused people warm this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington couple is spending their Tuesday nights giving the gift of warmth to people with nowhere else to go.

James and Khelzie Mitchell are partnering with local churches to provide blankets, winter clothing and hot meals to members of the homeless community in Central Kentucky.

Tuesday night, the couple joined a weekly meal delivery in downtown Lexington to pass out blankets to those in need. The couple has traveled around Central Kentucky and even Ohio, passing out hundreds of blankets as temperatures drop.

"There's kids, men, women, older people—homeless. It is really bad right now," James said.

A recent survey conducted by the Catholic Action Center found about 2,419 people were unhoused in Lexington.

The couple was once homeless themselves.

"It hits home because we dealt with it. We know how it feels," Khelzie said. "And it's not anything to mess around with because I've seen people die."

If you would like to donate to help the Mitchells in their effort, they encourage people to donate financially or to donate items or food. They ask for essentials such as blankets, coats, gloves, hats and tents.

You can reach them through their Facebook page or donate via CashApp at $Jcmitchell29.

People can also drop off food and clothing donations at 245 Perry St. in Lexington.

The Mitchells plan to be across from the LexTran Vine Street location every Tuesday at 6 p.m. providing winter essentials and food to those in need.