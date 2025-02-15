'We won nationals!' Woodford County High School co-ed cheer team takes home first

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Last weekend, the Woodford County High School cheer team found out they came in first in their category in UCA National Championship.

"I was sitting there waiting for them, they were on third place, and I was like oh my gosh please please let us win, I heard second place and it wasn't our name and I was like oh my gosh we just won nationals," said senior Addison Caudill.

Senior Riley Spears says it was bittersweet.

"Something that I'll probably never get to do again so it was really exciting," said Spears.

Leading up to the big win, the team practiced for days in Orlando, Fl., where nationals are held.

"It's a lot of work we were practicing in the heat everyday," said Riley Green, who is also a senior.

Coach Tasha Richardson said this season has been special.

"This has been an honor to coach this group, they're an amazing group of kids, they have written their own story and followed their own path," said Richardson.

On behalf of LEX 18, congratulations, yellow jackets! The last time the team won nationals was in 2018.